Parties React To SC Order

New Delhi:The Supreme Court's order on Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 triggered sharp political reactions. The BJP hailed it as a vindication of the government’s move, with spokesperson Nalin Kohli calling it a “tight slap” on those spreading a “politics of fear.” He stressed that the court had upheld the bulk of the amendments, only flagging limited areas such as possible arbitrary powers of district magistrates. BJP’s Amit Malviya said the “draconian concept” of waqf by user had been “consigned to the dustbin of history.”

Congress, however, welcomed the partial stay as a victory for constitutional values. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said it reaffirmed minority rights and accused the BJP of pushing a “divisive law” to inflame communal passions. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the order vindicated the dissenting voices in Parliament who had opposed the law.

The Left parties also supported the court’s intervention. CPM leader M.A. Baby and CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar said the amendments were discriminatory and pushed through without proper consultation, particularly the five-year requirement for creating waqf.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), however, expressed disappointment, calling the order “incomplete and unsatisfactory” since many contentious provisions remain in force. The Board reiterated its demand for a complete repeal of the law and announced that its ‘Save Waqf Campaign’ will culminate in a mass rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 16.

The case will continue before the apex court, which has yet to deliver its final verdict on the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act.