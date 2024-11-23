Parties Brace for Results in Jharkhand

New Delhi: There is guarded optimism in the BJP-led NDA and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc as they await the outcome of the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Saturday. While the NDA parties are hoping that the exit polls predicting their win come true, the Opposition camp is also confident.

The counting of postal ballots starts at 8 am on Saturday. Early trends will start coming from 9-9.15 am. Results of bypolls in 48 Assembly constituencies and two parliamentary seats — Wayanad and Nanded — too will be declared on Saturday.

All eyes will be on key seats that will decide the electoral fates of prominent politicians. Chief Minister Hemant Soren contested from Barhait, his wife Kalpana from Gandey, while the Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) contested from Chandankiyari.

Here the BJP tossed up slogans like "ek rahenge toh safe range" (if we remain united, we will be safe), with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocking that it translated into the "unity" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and billionaires.

Other prominent leaders included Deepika Pandey Singh of Congress from Mahagama, Sita Soren (sister-in-law of CM Hemant Soren) from Jamtara, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto from Silli, and former chief minister Champai Soren from Seraikela.