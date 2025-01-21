Parliamentary Panel Weighs NRI Representation in Parliament

NEW DELHI: The parliamentary committee on external affairs is contemplating over representation of NRIs in the Parliament in view of their growing number and unique issues concerning the diaspora.

On Tuesday, evidence of the diaspora organisations in connection with examination of the subject “Indian diaspora overseas including NRIs, PIOs, OCIs and migrant workers: all aspects of their conditions and welfare, including the status of the emigration Bill,” took place in which organisations like Norka Roots, Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala); department of NRIs affairs, Government of Punjab; people of Indian origin chamber of commerce and industry (PIOCCI), Delhi and centre for diaspora studies central university of Gujarat, Gandhinagar presented their views.

During the committee’s meeting, organisations made proposals in this regard and said having a quota for NRIs in the Parliament will help handle their issues in a better way. They also talked about the need to streamline immigration of skilled workers, curb undesirable activities, including desperate attempts by people to reach foreign destinations.

According to sources, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda cited examples of countries like Italy, which has reservation in legislature for its citizens residing abroad, to pitch for having NRI representation in the Parliament.

The ministry of external affairs had informed the committee in an earlier meeting that a Bill focusing on emigration issues is under the government’s consideration. The standing committee headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that one of the requests from state governments is that they should also be consulted.

In 2016, BJP MP Poonam Mahajan had through a private member Bill sought to reserve eight seats in Lok Sabha.