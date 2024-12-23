Parliamentary panel flags delays, cuts in minority scholarships

A parliamentary panel has expressed concern over delays in approving scholarships for Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Muslim, Parsi, and Sikh students under the Ministry of Minority Affairs for the academic year 2024-25. It also highlighted the sharp reduction in funding for the pre-matric scholarship scheme and criticized the cancellation of two key higher education programs—the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) and the Padho Pardesh interest subsidy scheme for overseas education loans.

In its report, the panel slammed the ministry for the prolonged delays, which have left students and institutions in uncertainty, disrupting their planning and enrollment processes. These delays impact pre-matric, post-matric, and merit-cum-means scholarships, which are vital for supporting economically weaker students from minority communities.

The funding cut for the pre-matric scholarship scheme, traditionally aiding thousands of minority students in primary and secondary education, was a major concern. The panel warned that this reduction could lead to increased dropout rates among disadvantaged students.

The cancellation of the MANF, which supported MPhil and PhD students, and the Padho Pardesh scheme, which subsidized interest on education loans for studying abroad, was also criticized. The panel described these decisions as a significant setback for higher education opportunities and aspirations for global education among minority students.

The report urged the government to restore funding, reinstate the discontinued schemes, and ensure timely disbursement of scholarships. It emphasized that these programs are crucial for promoting education among marginalized groups and warned that the delays and cuts send a discouraging message to students who rely on these initiatives for quality education and career advancement.