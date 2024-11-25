Parliament Winter Session Begins

The Winter Session of the Indian Parliament commences on Monday, and is scheduled to continue until December 20. This session will encompass 19 sittings over 26 days.

Key legislative items on the agenda include:

Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Aimed at revising existing regulations concerning Waqf properties.

Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Proposes amendments to the Reserve Bank of India Act, the Banking Regulation Act, the State Bank of India Act, and the Banking Companies Act.

Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Seeks to introduce changes to the Railway Act.

Additionally, there is speculation about the potential introduction of the 'One Nation One Election' bill during this session.

The Opposition parties are expected to raise issues such as the situation in Manipur, unemployment, and environmental concerns, including pollution in northern India.

Key updates:

New Tech in Lok Sabha : Members will use digital pens on electronic tabs to mark attendance.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Arrived at Parliament ahead of the session's commencement.

Notably, there will be no parliamentary sittings on November 26 to observe "Constitution Day," commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution.