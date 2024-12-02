Parliament Adjourned Amid Opposition Protests Over Key Issues

New Delhi:�Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned without transacting any business as opposition parties demanded discussions on allegations of bribery involving the Adani Group, violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, and the ongoing turmoil in Manipur. Similarly, the Lok Sabha faced adjournment amid protests over these issues.

The Upper House was first adjourned shortly after convening in the morning. When the session resumed at noon, opposition MPs raised issues such as the alleged $265 million bribe paid by the Adani Group to secure solar power contracts, and recent incidents of violence. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar ruled that nothing raised during the disruption would go on record.

Despite his appeals for order and requests to proceed with Question Hour, the opposition persisted with its protests. DMK’s Tiruchi Siva attempted to speak on other issues but was denied by Dhankhar, who insisted on decorum. As chaos continued, the Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha for the entire day.

The disruptions mirrored the past week, with Parliament failing to transact business since the Winter Session began on November 25. Dhankhar compared the repeated adjournments to Murphy's Law, lamenting the ineffective functioning of the House. "We are achieving the antithesis of what our Constitution ordains," he said, urging MPs to prioritize legislative duties.

The Chairman also disallowed 20 notices under Rule 267, including eight related to the Adani allegations and others addressing violence in Manipur, law and order issues in Sambhal, and concerns about crimes in Delhi. Notices on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and flood relief for Kerala’s Wayanad district were also dismissed.

While the Congress pressed for accountability regarding Adani, Samajwadi Party MPs sought a debate on Sambhal. The Adani Group has dismissed the bribery allegations, calling them baseless.

Amid the stalemate, key legislative business remains stalled, further threatening the productivity of the Winter Session.