Parl to discuss 75 yrs of Constitution

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday agreed to the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the 75 years of the Constitution amid adjournments and ruckus in both the Houses of the Parliament.

Seen as an effort by the government to break the impasse, the Rajya Sabha is likely to hold a two day long special debate on the 75 years of the Constitution. Sources said that during the business advisory committee of the Rajya Sabha, leader of the House and Union minister J.P. Nadda and Chairman J.P. Dhankar agreed to this demand. However, the BAC is yet to finalise the date for this special debate.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and his counterpart in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had written to the Chair’s of the respective Houses requesting a discussion. Some of the Congress’ Lok Sabha MPs including Gaurav Gogoi, Manickam Tagore and others had also met the Lok Sabha Speaker on Tuesday with this request.

The Constitution Day was celebrated on Tuesday at the Samvidhan Sadan, presided by President Droupadi Murmu and attended by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition of both houses and the Members of Parliament.

The Constitution has become a political issue after the Opposition bloc blamed the Narendra Modi-led NDA and the ruling BJP for undermining it while the NDA accused the Opposition of spreading lies for political gains.