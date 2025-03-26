Parliament passes amendments to Disaster Management Act

New Delhi:The Parliament on Tuesday passed amendments to the Disaster Management Act, 2024, with Union home minister Amit Shah asserting that there will be no centralisation of powers or discrimination with states in handling disasters.

Replying to the debate on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, he launched a sharp attack on the Congress party’s past management of the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, alleging a lack of accountability and transparency during the previous UPA regime.



“This Bill ensures transparency, trust, credibility and accountability,” he said and asserted that the amendments to the Act take forward the fight against disaster from a “reactive approach to pro-active and innovative approach”.



Listing various initiatives, he said that India is now well regarded in handling disasters and the world is recognising its capabilities.



The amendment Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha in December 2024, was cleared by voice vote in the Rajya Sabha, with several opposition-moved amendments being negated by the Upper House. About 24 members participated in the debate on the amendment Bill.



The home minister assured the Upper House and the state governments that there would not be “centralisation of power”.



“Our fight against disasters cannot be done without strengthening the institutions. Unless the institutions are made more accountable and responsible. If one looks at the bill, you will find we have done both things,” he said. While replying to the debate on this Bill, the Union home minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over the UPA’s era Prime Minister's Relief Fund, alleging a lack of accountability and transparency during the previous UPA regime.



Replying to the debate on the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024, he said while the Prime Minister's Relief Fund was created during the UPA era, the PM-CARE Fund was established during the NDA government.



“Under the Congress regime, only one family had control over the prime minister's relief fund. The Congress party president used to be the member of the prime minister's relief fund. What reply will you give to the people of this country?” Shah said, adding that there was no transparency during their time. There was no committee to look into the utilisation of funds.



The home minister alleged that under the UPA, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received funds from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. Even Public sector undertakings (PSUs) were funding the foundation, he added.

