Parents of Deceased RG Kar Doctor Meet Suvendu Adhikari, Demand Justice

Kolkata:�The parents of Dr. Rishav Ghosh, a young doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who tragically passed away under mysterious circumstances, visited the Bengal Assembly on Tuesday to meet Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari. The grieving parents have been seeking justice for their son’s untimely death and voiced their concerns to Adhikari about the investigation into the matter.

Dr. Ghosh, a promising medical professional, was found dead in his hostel room at RG Kar earlier this month. Initially believed to be a suicide, the circumstances surrounding his death have sparked suspicions among his family, who have raised questions regarding the possible involvement of foul play. They have demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident, citing inconsistencies in the initial inquiry.

The parents met Suvendu Adhikari, who assured them that the opposition would raise their concerns in the Assembly and demand justice for the family. Adhikari also promised to take the matter to the state government’s attention, urging that a transparent investigation be carried out to uncover the truth behind Dr. Ghosh’s death.

“The government must ensure justice for every individual, irrespective of their profession or background,” said Adhikari. “We will not allow this case to be brushed aside, and I will personally take up this matter in the House.”

The parents of the deceased doctor have also filed a formal complaint with the Kolkata Police, urging them to reexamine the evidence and conduct a deeper investigation. The medical community, particularly at RG Kar, has been in shock over the incident, with many students and staff expressing their condolences and demanding answers.

Dr. Ghosh’s family has been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the handling of the case by the local authorities and have vowed to continue their fight for justice. The incident has sparked widespread discussions about the safety of healthcare workers, particularly those in training, and the pressure they face in demanding environments.

The case has now become a focal point for both the ruling and opposition parties in Bengal, with the promise of a full inquiry and an effort to ensure accountability in the investigation.