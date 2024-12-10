Paradip Port Hits 100 MMT Cargo Milestone for Eighth Consecutive Year

BHUBANESHWAR: Paradip Port Authority (PPA), India's premier major port, has once again demonstrated its prowess by achieving an extraordinary milestone in cargo handling. On Tuesday, the port recorded a remarkable 100.13 MMT (million metric tonnes) of cargo throughput for the eighth consecutive year, reaffirming its position as a leader in the maritime sector.

This year, the port accomplished the feat nine days earlier than the previous fiscal year, achieving the coveted 100 MMT mark in just 253 days compared to 262 days in FY 2022-23. This achievement is the fastest in the history of Indian major ports, accomplished despite significant challenges such as reduced global demand for iron ore exports and thermal coal.

PPA is now on track to set an all-time high record of handling 150 MMT of cargo in the current fiscal year. The achievement is credited to the port's focus on operational excellence and strategic system improvements. Noteworthy growth was observed across several cargo categories:

According to the PPA authorities, iron ore and pellet exports rose by 2.23 per cent year-on-year. Similarly, coastal thermal coal, accounting for over 30 per cent of the total cargo volume, grew by 3.57 per cent. Containerized cargo volume surged by an impressive 123.09 per cent and gypsum and flux handling increased by 26.55 per cent.

These figures solidify Paradip Port's emergence as a leading coastal shipping hub in India, catering to diverse industries and fostering economic growth.

Chairman of PPA, P.L. Haranadh attributed the success to the visionary leadership and support of Union minister for ports, shipping, and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal. “Under his guidance and inspiration, PPA has achieved incredible milestones,” said Haranadh. He also expressed gratitude to the dedicated workforce, user industries, trade unions, and stevedores for their unwavering contributions.

PPA deputy chairman Nilabhra Dasgupta, advisor A.K. Bose, and traffic manager G. Edison joined Haranadh in celebrating this remarkable achievement.