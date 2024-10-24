Paradeep in Odisha, Labpur in WB record highest rainfall amid cyclonic storm Dana

Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Dana, light to moderate rainfall has been reported along the coastal areas of North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. The storm, currently centered over the northwest Bay of Bengal, has brought significant precipitation to various districts.

Realised Rainfall in Odisha (in cm)

• Paradeep (Jagatsinghpur): 6

• Chandbali (Bhadrak): 5

• Chandanpur (Mayurbhanj): 3

• Nawana (Mayurbhanj): 3

• Kujanga (Jagatsinghpur): 3

• Rajkanika (Kendrapara): 3

• Rajnagar (Kendrapara): 2

• Nilgiri (Balasore): 2





Realised Rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal (in cm)

• Labpur (Birbhum): 6

• Sri Niketan (Birbhum): 5

• Jangipur (Murshidabad): 5

• Mo Saltlake (North 24 Parganas): 3

• Narayanpur (Birbhum): 3





As of 0300 UTC on October 24, the severe cyclonic storm was located about 210 km southeast of Paradip and 240 km south-southeast of Dhamara, Odisha. The storm is expected to move north-northwestward and cross the coasts of North Odisha and West Bengal near Bhitarkanika and Dhamara between 1800 UTC on October 24 and 0000 UTC on October 25 as a severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds ranging from 100 to 110 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h.

District-wise warnings

District-wise warning maps for Odisha and West Bengal have been issued for October 24 and 25, advising residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as the storm approaches. Local authorities are on high alert, and residents are urged to stay informed through official channels for updates on weather conditions and safety measures.







