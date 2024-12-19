Parab -2024: The Tribal Festival of Symphony of Music Captivates Spectators

Koraput (Odisha): In the heart of Odisha’s picturesque Koraput district, a vibrant celebration unfolds every year, weaving together tradition, art, and culture in a breathtaking spectacle. Known as the Parab festival, this five-day cultural extravaganza is much more than an event—it is a profound expression of tribal identity and pride. It brings to life the colors, rhythms, and artistic heritage of the region, drawing visitors from across the globe.

This year, “Parab-2024” — held from December 14 to 18 — witnessed a unique confluence of tradition and corporate support as Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, proudly partnered with the festival. The gala tribal fair was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The CM commended the invaluable contributions of tribal culture to the state’s identity.

In his speech, Majhi emphasised the festival’s pivotal role in fostering unity among diverse communities and showcasing Odisha’s rich cultural tapestry. “Parab is not just a celebration; it is a testament to the resilience and creativity of our tribal communities. It reminds us of the importance of preserving our heritage while embracing the future,” he remarked.

Central to the festivities is the mesmerising display of Saura art, a traditional tribal painting style characterised by its intricate geometric patterns and depictions of daily life, rituals, and nature. Originating from the Saura tribe, this art form is steeped in spiritual significance, often serving as a medium for storytelling and worship. During the festival, workshops and exhibitions allow visitors to witness the painstaking process of creating Saura art, fostering appreciation for its timeless beauty.

A stall featuring tribal art, including Saura arts and Dhokra products crafted by the talented tribal artisans of Kalahandi’s Lanjigarh was set up at the venue. These art forms, which were on the verge of extinction, were revived and nurtured through the Vedanta’s community development initiatives aimed at empowering local artisans and preserving traditional crafts. Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (COO) - Vedanta Aluminium, stated, “At Vedanta Aluminium, we are committed to promoting Odisha's rich cultural heritage. Supporting festivals like PARAB not only promotes traditional art forms but also strengthens community ties and fosters pride in our diverse cultural legacy.”

Equally captivating is the showcase of Dhokra art, a form of ancient metal casting that dates back over 4,000 years. This craft, practiced by the tribal artisans of Odisha, produces stunning figurines, jewelry, and decor items using the lost-wax casting technique. The intricate detailing and earthy appeal of Dhokra artifacts draw art connoisseurs and collectors alike. At Parab, live demonstrations of this craft offer a glimpse into the meticulous skill and dedication of the artisans, further elevating the festival’s cultural significance.

“Beyond the arts, Parab is a symphony of music and dance, with tribal performers captivating audiences with their spirited performances. Traditional instruments like the mandal and dhol set the rhythm, while dancers in vibrant attire bring to life tales of love, valor, and reverence for nature. The entire atmosphere resonates with an infectious energy that bridges generations and transcends linguistic barriers,” said Dr Chandrasekhar Panda, a noted tribal art researcher.