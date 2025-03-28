Panel for more powers to CBI

NEW DELHI: A Parliamentary panel on Thursday highlighted severe staffing shortages in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and recommended introduction of lateral entry for specialists and enacting a new law that would allow the agency to investigate cases affecting national security and integrity without state consent.

In its 145th report presented in Parliament, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal, emphasised that manpower shortages and procedural delays are critically affecting the CBI's operational efficiency. The panel cited reasons such as reluctance from state police departments, documentation delays, inadequate identification of skilled personnel, and lack of incentives for officers seeking deputation.

To address these issues, the committee suggested the creation of an independent recruitment framework, enabling direct recruitment to core positions like deputy superintendents of police, inspectors, and sub-inspectors through bodies such as the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), or a dedicated CBI examination. Additionally, the panel recommended lateral entry recruitment of specialists in areas such as cybercrime, forensic science, financial fraud, and legal expertise.

"The CBI should establish a permanent cadre with clear career progression pathways, reducing dependency on external deputations and ensuring long-term operational stability," the report emphasised.

Expressing concern over eight states withdrawing their general consent for CBI investigations, which hampers the agency's effectiveness, the panel advocated for a new law granting the CBI wider investigative powers without requiring state approval in matters concerning national security and integrity. It recommended seeking input from state governments while incorporating safeguards to maintain impartiality and uphold the federal balance.

Further, the panel called for enhanced transparency, proposing structured public disclosure of non-sensitive case details to bolster public trust without compromising investigative confidentiality. The Committee also urged improvements in the CBI's communication practices, suggesting structured, comprehensive reporting over selective media updates.

"Such reforms are essential for timely, impartial investigations, boosting accountability and public confidence," the report concluded.