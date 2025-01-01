Pakistanis caught with 232-Kg drugs off Gujarat coast, jailed for 20 years

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday sentenced eight Pakistani nationals to 20 years of imprisonment each in connection with the 2015 seizure of over 200 kg of heroin valued at nearly ₹7 crore.

Special Judge Shashikant Bangar, designated for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, convicted the accused for offenses under the anti-drug law. The court also imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on each convict.

The case dates back to 2015 when the Indian Coast Guard intercepted a boat off the Gujarat coast carrying 232 kg of heroin, valued at ₹6.96 crore. According to the prosecution, the boat contained 11 drums with 20 plastic pouches of a wheatish brown powder, later confirmed to be heroin after testing.

The eight Pakistani nationals aboard the vessel were also found in possession of three satellite phones, GPS devices, navigation charts, and other electronic equipment. They were handed over to the Yellow Gate police in south Mumbai following their apprehension.

Special Public Prosecutor Sumesh Punjwani sought the maximum punishment for the accused, arguing that it would serve as a strong deterrent to other drug traffickers. The defense counsel requested leniency, but the court refused, citing the seriousness of the offense and its impact on society.

Judge Bangar emphasized that the strict sentence was necessary to deter transnational drug trafficking, particularly through India’s maritime borders. “Eight Pakistanis, caught with 232-kg drugs off the Gujarat coast, have been jailed for 20 years,” he stated.

This verdict is considered a significant step in India's ongoing efforts to combat narcotics smuggling and protect its borders from organized crime networks.