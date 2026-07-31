Pakistani Forces Fire on Women-Led Protests in PoK; India Urges International Scrutiny

A large number of women and children were targeted by the Pakistani security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where protests continued on Friday against the brutal crackdown on civilians. Pakistani security forces opened fire on women demonstrators gathered in large numbers in Rawalakot, Kotli and Mirpur, where they were raising slogans against the police crackdown, which left more than 40 people dead two days back.

The shelling and firing on women lead to several people being killed and injured, as several videos on social media purportedly showed women fleeing police firing during a peaceful protest rally in Kotli. Fresh firing on people was also reported in Muzaffarabad and other areas where people came out to face the forces and push them back. Several people were shot point blank while many others were brutalised to suppress the movement seeking basic rights by the residents of PoK. They are also protesting against the legislative assembly elections. Many took to social media to post videos and photos of the police brutality and urged India to help.

India on Friday called upon the international community to scrutinize Pakistan’s actions and hold it accountable for its atrocities.

“The Pakistani establishment continues to unleash ruthless force against peaceful civilians in PoJK. This crackdown has resulted in the tragic death of over 40 civilians and serious injuries to many. It’s absolute disdain for the innocent people of PoJK was laid bare when their Defence Minister branded the protesting civilians as enemies. Adding to this, the Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs, openly admitted that the very “mujahideen” that Pakistan establishment trained, armed and sent to bleed India have now turned their guns inward, weaponizing themselves against the state,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Mr Randhir Jaiswal.

He added that the “so-called elections” stand as a humiliating rejection of the Pakistani establishment. “Facing a violent regime, the people have requested international organizations for an independent investigation into the unlawful killings,” he added.

The United Nations Human Rights Commission and Amnesty International called for restraint by the Pakistan administration even as protests erupted in several parts of the world against the brutality by Pakistan forces. 50 MPs of the United Kingdom have written to the UK foreign secretary over violence and the deteriorating situation in PoK for the second time in two months.

“In the city of power Muzaffarabad, the situation is tense. Finally, after 52 days of oppression, the patience of the people of Muzaffarabad has run out. In Muzaffarabad, the rule of the resistance fighters, having driven out the killers and their facilitators, brings the reign of the resistance fighters to the streets of Muzaffarabad,” said Joint Awami Action Committee of the PoK.

“In just two days, Pakistani forces have brutally killed 38 peaceful Kashmiri protesters. This is not law enforcement, it is a massacre of unarmed civilians demanding their basic rights. The situation in Azad Kashmir continues to deteriorate under heavy repression, with peaceful voices met by lethal force. The world cannot remain silent while innocent lives are being taken. We demand an immediate end to the violence, independent investigations, and justice for the martyrs,” said Sardar Amman Khan, one of the main activists behind the protests.