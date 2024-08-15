Pakistan pushing in terrorists to destabilise J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: In the backdrop of a spike in deadly terror attacks, mainly in the Jammu region, since the beginning of 2024, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that Pakistan is making desperate attempts to revive militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. He asserted that since the domestic recruitment in militant outfits has been the lowest in recent years “our frustrated neighbour is pushing in foreign terrorists to create instability and disturb peace here.”

Meanwhile, The J&K police have in order to tackle the situation more effectively in the Jammu region which has become the epicentre of the deadly terror attacks established nineteen special counterterror units. Each such unit is to be headed by an officer of deputy superintendent’s rank who will remain stationed and conduct counterterror operations alongside looking after the routine crime in the area of his responsibility. The districts where the special units will start working immediately are Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban.

Mr. Sinha while speaking at an Independence Day function at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium said, “There has been a remarkable decline in terrorism in J&K in the past few years, marked by the absence of organized stone pelting and hartals and bandhs. Such occurrences have been consigned to the pages of history. No terror outfit has any top leadership left. This and a new wave of development, increased voter turnout in elections, and the almost complete cessation of indoctrination of locals have frustrated the biggest sponsor of terrorism, our neighbouring country.”

He added, “They, struggling for even two meals a day, now want to spread unrest in the Jammu region by sending in foreign terrorists, who have carried out heinous acts. We have lost brave officers, soldiers, and civilians. Our hearts go out to their families. I salute their martyrdom.”

Mr Sinha said that the government has given a free hand to the J&K police and other security forces to deal with the situation and wants to assure the people of the Union Territory and rest of the country that ‘We have intensified our efforts to crush terror”. He asserted that the people of Jammu have fought against terrorism with vigour before, and this time too, they will help in rooting it out.

He said, “There are moments in the history of a region which can change the course of its journey towards a glorious future. Today, J&K is marching ahead with confidence towards the goal of peace and progress. It is the ultimate duty of every citizen not to let this historic opportunity go to waste in realizing the dream of a strong and prosperous J&K.” He added, “We must work with dedication and zeal, with a sense of pride in our hearts to build a brighter tomorrow.”

He said that, following the G-20 Working Group on Tourism met in Srinagar in May last year, tourism footfall showed a significant increase in the UT. “Last year, 2.11 crore tourists visited J&K. This year, till June 30, over 1 crore visitors came. I am hopeful by the year’s end, there will be record tourist arrivals,” he said.