Pakistan is afraid of PM Modi, says Amit Shah

Srinagar: Home minister Amit Shah said Saturday that Pakistan is afraid of (Indian) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that is why a ceasefire is holding along the borders.





While speaking at a BJP election rally in Mendhar, a town close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir 's Poonch district, Shah warned that if a bullet is fired from across the border it will be retaliated with (firing of) an artillery shell.

"The rumbling sounds of artillery shelling have fallen silent and a ceasefire is holding along the borders because Pakistan is scared of Prime Minister Narendera Modiji. If they indulge in any mischief by firing a bullet, we will respond it with (firing) an artillery shell,” he said.





He said the LoC and International Border (IB) with Pakistan in Jammu were witnessing frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops earlier mainly because those who ruled from Delhi then were frightened of Pakistan. "They (Pakistan) will not dare to do it now but, if they do now, they will be given a befitting reply,” he said.

He asserted that the guns have fallen silent and peace is prevailing on the borders and people are living at ease and carrying out their daily chores as a dividend of the concerted efforts of the BJP government at the Centre. He promised the government will construct more bunkers along the borders for the safety of the people.





He said that when Farooq was in power, the border areas of J&K would witness frequent shelling. He accused the former chief minister and his National Conference (NC) of fuelling militancy and terrorism in the erstwhile state.



"Since 1990, this place has been destroyed by the menace of terrorism. Farooq Abdullah was responsible for giving guns in the hands of the youth here to destroy their future. We will also give guns in the hands of Paharis, the Gujjars and the Bakarwals but through recruitments of the J&K police police, the Indian Army and other forces so that they are strengthened further to fight the terrorism effectively and save their homeland,” Mr. Shah said.



He alleged that during the successive governments of NC, PDP and Congress, the Paharis, the Gujjars and the Bakarwals were deprived of their rights. "Let me tell you even if Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah turn themselves upside down, we will not reverse the reservation accorded to the Paharis. We will rather enhance it for the benefit of the Paharis, the Gujjars and the Bakarwals, ” he said.



He held the three dynastic families—the Abdullahs, the Muftis and the Gandhis- also responsible for the killing of 40,000 people following the outbreak of insurgency in J&K in 1989. “It was because of these three families, J&K didn’t see Panchayat, BDC and DDC polls for a long time. Today, over 30,000 representatives of panchayats, blocks, and districts are enjoying the fruit of democracy,” he said.







































