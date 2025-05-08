Pak Scrambles for Response After Strikes

New Delhi:Chaos and confusion reigned in Pakistan on Wednesday morning as a stunned nation scrambled to cover its face after India launched anti-terror strikes in the pitch dark of midnight. Among the dead were Jaish e Mohammad chief Azhar Masood’s family and friends.

With fireballs floating across the nine terror centers that were targeted by the Indian forces, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called emergency meetings with the forces, his cabinet and of the National Security Committee. Pak PM also addressed the national assembly after the strikes, urging the opposition to unite and rally behind the current leadership in this grave situation.



Shehbaz Sharif termed the missile strikes as an "act of war" and said his country has every right to give a "befitting reply." Pakistan summoned the Indian Chargé d'Affaires to lodged protest against the Indian strikes. “The Indian Chargé d'Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today to receive Pakistan's strong protest over the unprovoked Indian strikes at multiple locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir,” Pak Foreign Office said in a statement. It added that the Indian side was warned that “such reckless behaviour poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability.”



Terror group Jaish e Mohammad’s chief Azhar Masood acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur. Those killed included the JeM chief's elder sister and her husband, a nephew and his wife, another niece, and five children from his extended family. The attack also claimed the lives of one of Azhar's close associates and his mother, along with two other close companions.



As Pakistani population appeared divided in its views with regard to supporting Pak army and its government, its politicians spoke in reconciliatory tones after the attack in a bid to diffuse the tension. That the morale was low of Pakistan leadership was visible early on Wednesday morning when its Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan is ready to "wrap up" tensions, if New Delhi de-escalates the situation. Asif told Bloomberg Television that Pakistan will only respond if attacked.



"We have been saying all along in the last fortnight that we'll never initiate anything hostile towards India. But if we're attacked, we'll respond. If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up this tension," Asif said. By evening, Asif changed tone and told Geo News that Pakistan's response would be both kinetic and diplomatic, and it would not take long to retaliate to the Indian attack.

“The forces have taken action, India has been given a befitting reply, if India does not take any further action, then as a responsible state, we will also not take action,” said Rana Sanaullah, advisor to the Pak Prime Minister after the cabinet meeting.

“Our decision was not to take the initiative, India has been responded to what it did. If India takes any step now, the answer for a brick will be a stone,” said Ishaq Dar, deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Pak.

Pak army spokesperson tried to keep up a brave face saying Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. “This heinous provocation will not go unanswered. This temporary happiness that India has achieved with this cowardly attack will be replaced with enduring grief". -Pakistan Military Spokesperson.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting, which was attended by cabinet ministers, chief ministers, all services chiefs and senior officers to discuss the situation. The NSC in a statement called upon the international community to recognise “the gravity of India's unprovoked illegal actions” and to hold it accountable for its blatant violations of international norms and laws.



The NSC statement further claimed that India's strikes also caused grave danger to commercial airlines belonging to Gulf countries, endangering the lives of thousands of on-board passengers. It also claimed the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower project was also deliberately targeted in violation of international conventions.



Emergency was declared in Pakistan's Punjab province after Indian missile strikes and all security agencies were placed on high alert.

