Pak defence minister has exposed Congress-NC combine: PM

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress-National Conference (NC) combine of executing the agenda of ‘Lord of terrorism’ Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir by asking for reinstating Articles 370 and 35A in the Indian Constitution.

“But I want to tell them loud and clear that we will not allow Pakistan's agenda to be implemented in J&K. No power on earth can bring Article 370 back,” he said while addressing a BJP rally at Katra, a town situated at the foot of the Trikuta hills where the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi is tucked away.

The Prime Minister was referring to Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks that his country’s government and Congress-NC shared a common stand on Article 370. In an interview to Geo News, Mr. Asif had said, “Pakistan and Congress-National Conference are on the same page in Jammu and Kashmir to restore Articles 370 and 35A.”

Mr. Modi said, “There may be no enthusiasm about Congress-NC in Jammu and Kashmir, but the neighbouring country is very excited about them. No one is going to give them a damn here, but they are being chewed over there.”

He added, “Pakistan mein Congress aur National Conference ki balle balle ho rahi hai (In Pakistan there is expression of joy and excitement going on about Congress-NC). Pakistan appears to be very happy with their manifestos.”

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan’s defence minister has openly supported Congress-NC. “They say that the agenda of the Congress-NC regarding Articles 370 and 35A is the same as that of Pakistan. It is being said by their minister. Hence, their secret has been revealed by Pakistan itself”.

The Prime Minister further stated, “It means Congress- NC want to implement the agenda of Pakistan here (in J&K). They want to, once again, execute the agenda of Pakistan that ruined the generations of Jammu and Kashmir and spilled our blood. For decades, Congress-NC did the work that suited the masters of terrorism. Today they want to implement the same agenda of the master of terrorism here. But Modi tells them loud and clear that we will not allow Pakistan's agenda to be executed in J&K. No power on earth can bring Article 370 back to J&K.”

Meanwhile, the NC leadership has distanced itself from the Pakistan defence minister’s statement and urged the neighbouring country to “allow us to fight our own battles.” Former chief minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah asked, “Why is Pakistan concerned about us? They should be worried about their country and shouldn't comment on us.”

He told reporters “What has Pakistan to do about us? We are not a part of Pakistan. Let them take care of their country and we will do ours. I don’t think it is proper to meddle in our elections or comment on these. Let them save their democracy and let us participate in our democracy.”

Earlier NC president Farooq Abdullah while responding to the Pakistani minister’s remarks had said, “I don’t know what Pakistan says. I am not a Pakistani. I am an Indian citizen.”

Mr. Asif’s assertion has stirred up a hornet's nest in India with ruling BJP slamming the Congress-NC and accusing it of acting as Pakistan’s springboard. Home Minister, Amit Shah, said, “Pakistan’s Defence Minister’s statement about Congress and JKNC’s support on Article 370 and 35A has once again exposed Congress. This statement has once again made it clear that Congress and Pakistan have the same intentions and agenda. For the last few years, Rahul Gandhi has been standing with every anti-India force, hurting the sentiments of the countrymen.”

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said, “It's concerning how the Defence Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif has supported Congress' vision of restoring Article 370 and Article 35A. Even when the decision was made to abrogate these articles, it was a senior Congress leader who called this a 'bilateral issue' and wanted to involve Pakistan in the same”. He added, “This is not the first time that a nexus can be seen between Pakistan and Congress.”