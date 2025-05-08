Pak Cyber Campaign Spins Old Images, Fake Claims After Sindoor Strikes

HYDERABAD: After India struck multiple targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan and its supporters launched a cyber disinformation campaign to obscure the operation’s impact and fabricate narratives of success.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checked several such claims on Wednesday. Pro-Pakistan accounts and political figures shared outdated images and misrepresented videos, falsely portraying Indian military losses.

The PIB urged users to verify content and rely on official sources, warning against the spread of unverified claims.

Some viral posts claiming an aircraft shoot-down near Bahawalpur were debunked by the PIB, which confirmed the image was from a 2021 MiG-21 crash in Punjab. A widely shared video alleging a surrender at Chora Post was promoted by Pakistan minister Attaullah Tarar without evidence. The clip was proven fabricated.

“This is not just misinformation; it is a calculated, coordinated campaign designed to distort reality, mislead the public, and manipulate perceptions across the region,” the Union ministry of information and broadcasting said.

Another video falsely claimed the Pakistan Air Force targeted an airbase. The footage was from sectarian clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier in 2024. Other recycled visuals included an image from a MiG-29 crash in Rajasthan and false reports of a destroyed brigade HQ.

In another viral post, debunked by PIB, it was claimed that India urged Italy and the Asian Development Bank to cut funds to Pakistan.

Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair also flagged a fake advisory circulating on WhatsApp, urging citizens to stock up on cash and supplies amid border tensions. The message was shared on Facebook by a BJP leader, who later deleted it. PIB confirmed the advisory was not an official government release.

This wave of misinformation reflects an organised attempt to manipulate perception, divert attention from the outcome of India’s operation, and undermine the Armed Forces. Experts have described it as a psychological operation relying on volume and speed to blur facts.