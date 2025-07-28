Pahalgam Hit Mastermind, Among 3 Killed in J&K Clash With Army

Srinagar: Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) terrorist Suleiman Shah, also known as Hashim Moosa, and the suspected mastermind of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, is believed to have been killed along with two other militants in a firefight with security forces in the Dachigam hills near Srinagar early Monday.

According to intelligence sources, Shah, identified as a former member of the Pakistan Army, was among the three militants eliminated in the Harwan woods during the encounter.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, said the identities of the slain terrorists are still being verified and that official confirmation is pending. Police sources confirmed the recovery of one M4 carbine rifle, two AK-47 rifles, and other ammunition from the site.

The operation, named 'Operation Mahadev' by the Indian Army, took place in the Lidwas area of Harwan near Dachigam National Park. A spokesperson from the Army's 15 Corps (Chinar Corps) confirmed that three terrorists were neutralised during an intense exchange of fire. The joint operation involved personnel from the Chinar Corps, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The encounter coincided with defence minister Rajnath Singh's address in Parliament during the Operation Sindoor debate.

Intelligence sources believe one of the slain militants is indeed Suleiman Shah. The other two were identified as Jibran and Hamza Afghani. Jibran was allegedly involved in the October 20, 2024, terror attack in Gagangir (Ganderbal district) that left a local doctor and six construction workers, both local and non-local, dead, with several others injured.

The encounter followed intelligence inputs received late Sunday night, when a satellite phone signal, linked to the Pahalgam attackers, was detected. Acting swiftly, teams from 24 Rashtriya Rifles and the 4 Para Unit established an initial cordon around the suspected hideout. Reinforcements, including members of the J&K Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), soon joined to conduct a search operation. The militants opened fire, triggering a gunfight. Drones were deployed for surveillance, and as of the latest updates, the operation is ongoing, with efforts focused on confirming identities and recovering the bodies.

An Army official confirmed that the bodies have been handed over to the police for identification and legal formalities.

Following the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local horse-handler in Baisaran meadow, sketches of three suspected LeT operatives, Hashim Moosa alias Suleiman, Adil Hussain Thoker, and Ali Bhai alias Abu Talha, were released. Based on eyewitness accounts, authorities launched a massive manhunt and announced a ?20 lakh reward for information leading to their capture or elimination. A fourth suspect is also believed to have been involved.

Police sources noted that Shah and his associates had been tracked over the past month as they moved toward the Dachigam area, which is geographically connected to Pahalgam's Lidder Valley through rugged, forested Himalayan terrain. Dachigam National Park, located about 22 km from Srinagar in the Zabarwan Range, features elevations between 1,600 and 4,200 meters, alpine meadows, and dense forests, making it a challenging terrain for operations.

The Chinar Corps, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stated: "OP MAHADEV - Update: Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation continues."

IGP Birdi added, "The operation is still ongoing. Interior reports suggest three bodies have been observed. It will take some time for identification as our teams are still inside."