Pahalgam Attack: Congress Warns Party Leaders Against Making Irresponsible Statements

New Delhi: Reeling under a barrage of criticism, the Congress Party on Monday scrambled to rein in its own leaders after a string of controversial remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack hit the outfit hard. The party high command issued a stern directive warning its leaders against making any "irresponsible" statements.

The gag order came after several Congress leaders made remarks on the terror attack that stirred controversy and drew sharp criticism. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi were upset over the leaders speaking out of turn, causing confusion over the party's stand.

Congress leader R.B. Timmapur, Karnataka's excise minister, told the media he did not think the killers asked the targets' religion before shooting them. Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar stirred controversy by questioning whether terrorists verified victims’ religion before the attack, suggesting the government was deflecting blame. Similarly, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s call to avoid war with Pakistan and focus on security measures was labeled “shameful” by BJP leaders, who claimed such statements insult victims and echo Pakistani narratives.

AICC general secretary in charge of media, Jairam Ramesh, said: “The Congress Working Committee had met on April 24th 2025 and passed a resolution on the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam two days earlier. Thereafter, on the evening of April 24th 2025, the Congress president and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha attended the all-party meeting and put forward the party's views. Some Congress leaders have been speaking to the media. They speak for themselves and do not reflect the INC's views. There should be absolutely no doubt whatsoever at this most sensitive of times that the CWC resolution, the views expressed by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and the views of authorised AICC office-bearers ALONE represent the position of the INC.”

Citing remarks of certain senior Congress leaders, who have questioned the Pahalgam terrorist attack victims statements that religion was asked before shooting them dead and that war is not the solution, the BJP said when the nation should be speaking in one language, Congress leaders are demeaning the country in front of Pakistan.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, quoting statements made by Karnataka chief minister Siddharamaiah on "no need for war," Maharashtra MLA Vijay Wadettiwar's casting doubts on terrorists asking about religion before shooting the tourists, Mani Shankar Aiyar linking the attack with Partition's unresolved issues and the "Gandhi family's damaad (son-in-law) Robert Vadra's remarks that non-Muslims were targeted because of the treatment of Muslims in India, said these statements are “shameful” and “highly insensitive”. The senior BJP leader also questioned the purpose behind the comments made by senior Congress leaders.

While acknowledging that Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, had said that they will stand with the government, which is a sign of a strong democracy, some Congress leaders have been making major statements, and this has become a pattern.

"Are Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge not able to control their party? … Everyone is given the freedom to speak whatever they want to. All their statements are being misused in Pakistan. There is a media campaign running... When the nation should speak in a common tone, Congress leaders are demeaning the country in front of Pakistan," said the former Union minister.