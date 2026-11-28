Chennai: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai Branch Office, seized packaged drinking water products, around 1.10 lakh labels bearing an unauthorised ISI mark and empty water jars during an enforcement search at a packaged drinking water unit in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district, on Thursday.

The search was conducted at M/s AVN Traders, which manufactures and markets packaged drinking water under the brand name ‘Mount Aqua’, following suspicion of unauthorised use of the BIS Standard Mark (ISI mark) on its products and packaging.

Unauthorised use of the BIS Standard Mark is punishable under Section 29(3) of the BIS Act, 2016, with imprisonment of up to two years, a minimum fine of Rs 2 lakh for the first offence and Rs 5 lakh for subsequent offences, or both. BIS said further action would follow the investigation.