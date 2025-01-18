Oxygen cylinder explosion claims one life near hospital in Patna

A tragic incident unfolded late on Friday evening on Bhoothnath Road, under the jurisdiction of Agamkuan police station, when an oxygen cylinder exploded while being unloaded near a private hospital. The explosion led to the death of one person and left another with severe burn injuries.

According to police officials, the explosion occurred during routine unloading operations, as the oxygen cylinder was being transferred near the hospital premises. The impact of the blast was so severe that it caused significant damage to the surrounding area, while the two individuals involved were caught in the explosion.

The deceased, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, was declared dead at the scene, while the injured individual was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious burn injuries. Authorities have reported that the injured person’s condition remains critical.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with debris scattered around and thick smoke filling the area after the explosion. Police and emergency response teams arrived quickly to secure the area and assist with the rescue efforts. The explosion has raised serious concerns about safety protocols in handling hazardous materials, particularly near sensitive locations such as hospitals.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the explosion and whether safety measures were followed during the unloading process. Preliminary reports suggest that a possible malfunction or mishandling during the unloading procedure could have contributed to the blast.