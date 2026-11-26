All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday accused the BJP and the Samajwadi Party of failing to protect the Constitution and ensuring adequate political representation for Muslims.Addressing the Samajik Parivartan Morcha's first joint rally in Lucknow on Constitution Day, Owaisi called for unity among opposition parties and said the alliance would prevent the BJP from forming the government for a third consecutive term.

The Samajik Parivartan Morcha is an alliance between AIMIM and the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) led by Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad. The alliance has announced Azad as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Invoking Dr B R Ambedkar, Owaisi said the Constitution guaranteed liberty, fraternity, justice and equality. He accused the RSS and the Sangh Parivar of working against these principles. "Justice will not come through bulldozers or encounters. Justice will come through Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution. The rule of law will be restored," he said, targeting the BJP government.

Owaisi also criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that it was being used to weaken the Constitution. Targeting the Samajwadi Party, he accused its leadership of practising caste-based politics and seeking Muslim votes without ensuring adequate representation to the community.

"How many times will we be betrayed? Akhilesh Yadav, will you give a ticket to a Muslim from Karhal?" he asked. Yadav had won the Karhal seat during the 2022 Assembly elections. The AIMIM chief also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of promoting communal divisions while failing to address unemployment and concerns over education.

He said if the Samajik Parivartan Morcha forms a government, "we will ensure education for young people and jobs after they complete their education. We will make doctors and engineers, and ensure that our students get opportunity to study in IITs".

Owaisi also referred to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and and urged people to support the Morcha's candidates in the 2027 elections. "The historic opportunity before us is that we should support neither the red cap (of Samajwadi Party) nor the RSS-BJP," he said.

Praising his alliance partner, the AIMIM chief said, "If there can be a chief minister in Uttar Pradesh who represents the poor, the oppressed and the deprived, and whose government will be of the people rather than only a particular section, his name will be Chandrashekhar Azad," he said.

"I am confident that with our unity, prayers and hard work, we will make Chandrashekhar Azad the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Together, we will prevent the BJP from forming the government for a third time," Owaisi said.