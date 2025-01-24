Owaisi launches MIM campaign in Delhi

Hyderabad: With less than a fortnight to go for the Delhi polls, AIMIM chief Asduddin Owaisi started his campaign for the party candidates in New Delhi on Thursday.

He conducted a door-to-door campaign and a road show in Shaheenbagh, famous for the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and one of the worst affected places in the riots of 2020, in the Okhla Assembly limits in New Delhi. Hundreds of party activists accompanied him.

The MIM is contesting from two Muslim-majority constituencies of Mustafabad and Okhla, fielding former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and Jamia alumni president Shifaur Rehman respectively. Both of them are accused in Delhi riot cases and are in jail. They had got custody parole to file nomination papers after which they were back in jail.��