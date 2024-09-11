Over 67% of youth are facing mental health issues: New survey

Hyderabad: A new survey commemorating the World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10) has revealed alarming trends about the mental health of Indian college students, with over 67 per cent of them reporting about feelings of hopelessness due to overwhelming academic pressures. The findings show that academic stress, affecting 58 per cent of students, is the primary source of mental health struggles, followed closely by career-related uncertainty and social pressure.

The survey of 2,800 student-respondents drawn from 30 colleges was carried out by Mpower, a mental healthcare initiative of a trust. It highlights the severe lack of mental health support system in educational institutions.

Despite high levels of distress, only 15 per cent of students sought professional help, while 58 per cent confided in friends and a mere two per cent considered reaching out to counsellors or professors for guidance.

The survey also found that 69 per cent of students could not identify warning signs of suicide, and an alarming 94 per cent had never used any mental health first-aid resources. These figures expose a significant deficiency in awareness and preparedness when it comes to managing mental health crisis among young people.

Meanwhile, mental health professionals are calling for immediate and comprehensive measures to address the growing crisis.

"Educational institutions must integrate mental health education into their curricula. Students need to be equipped with the knowledge to identify early signs of mental health struggles and feel empowered to seek help," said Rahul Alampudi, a clinical psychologist.

Prathyusha Nair, another counselling psychologist stressed the need for such professionals in educational institutions, including in schools.

"Creating an environment where students can discuss mental health issues without any fears of social stigma is crucial," she said.

Nair also spoke about peer support programmes on campuses as students are more comfortable sharing their struggles with peers.

The study recommended training peer counsellors and organising regular workshops and follow-ups.