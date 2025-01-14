Over 600 reunited at Maha Kumbh's lost, found centre amid huge crowds

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj witnessed an extraordinary turnout as millions of devotees gathered for the first 'Amrit Snan', marking the beginning of the most auspicious bathing day of the Kumbh festival. Amid the sea of devotees, the authorities' meticulous crowd management measures ensured that the event proceeded smoothly, prioritizing the safety and well-being of all attendees.

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 600 people reunited at lost and found centre at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, as millions of devotees thronged the Mela area today on the first 'Amrit Snan'. To manage the massive crowd, Uttar Pradesh Government has implemented several effective crowd… pic.twitter.com/x3ZwwK5abN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2025

One of the standout efforts during the event was the successful operation of the Lost and Found Centre, where more than 600 individuals, including children and elderly devotees, were reunited with their families after becoming separated in the bustling crowds. The large-scale gathering presented a logistical challenge, but thanks to the Uttar Pradesh Government's coordination with the local police, volunteers, and the Kumbh administration, the reunification process was handled efficiently.

The Lost and Found Centre, which has become an essential part of the Mela's infrastructure, provided a centralized location for families to report missing persons and locate their loved ones. Several volunteers and officials were stationed throughout the Mela grounds, equipped with communication tools to expedite the search and rescue operations. This centre has become a lifeline for families who face the difficulty of being separated in the crowd. Uttar Pradesh Government Implements Robust Crowd Control Measures In addition to the Lost and Found Centre, the Uttar Pradesh Government has implemented a series of effective crowd management strategies to handle the massive influx of pilgrims. These measures included the deployment of over 5,000 police personnel, setting up dedicated pathways for devotees, and maintaining an adequate supply of medical services for emergencies. As millions of devotees gathered at the bathing ghats for the Amrit Snan, the authorities ensured that there were enough barricades and designated entry points to avoid chaos and ensure smooth movement of people. Drone surveillance and CCTV monitoring also played a crucial role in keeping a watchful eye over the crowds, making it easier to manage any potential crowd surges and ensure safety. The ongoing success of these measures was demonstrated not only by the smooth reunion of families but also by the overall peaceful atmosphere, which contributed to the safe conduct of the religious rituals. The Uttar Pradesh Government’s efforts were widely praised, especially considering the challenges of organizing an event that attracts millions. The meticulous planning and execution of safety protocols have been key to the success of the Maha Kumbh’s first Amrit Snan day, offering hope for continued safety during the ongoing pilgrimage.



