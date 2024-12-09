Over 59,000 victims of online trading fraud in Odisha in six years: CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed on Monday that over 59,000 people in the state have fallen prey to online trading fraud in the past six years. He shared these figures in a written statement presented during the State Legislative Assembly session.

Between 2019 and November 2024, the state registered 769 cases of online trading scams, affecting 59,437 individuals. The number of reported cases peaked in 2023 and 2024, with 190 cases impacting 18,994 victims in 2023 and 472 cases defrauding 40,270 people in 2024 alone.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Police also reported significant cases, with four online trading fraud incidents in 2023 involving 18,804 victims and three more in 2024 affecting 40,219 individuals.

To combat the surge in cybercrime, the state launched a dedicated cybercrime unit under the Crime Branch in Bhubaneswar on September 5, 2023. The unit specialises in investigating identity theft, hacking, phishing, and financial frauds such as ATM and online banking scams.

Majhi also highlighted the state’s first cyber police station, established in 2004 and later moved to Cuttack in 2006. Despite handling fraud cases involving amounts over Rs 25 lakh, the station still operates without a fully sanctioned staff.

In a broader effort to combat cybercrime, Odisha inaugurated 11 new cybercrime police stations and upgraded three more in Berhampur, Rourkela, and Sambalpur in 2021. Additionally, all district police headquarters now have cybercrime cells.

Other initiatives include a cyber help desk, a 1930 cybercrime hotline, and specialised units focusing on online abuse, cyber forensics, social media monitoring, and digital fraud prevention.

‘We are committed to enhancing our cybercrime response and safeguarding citizens from emerging digital threats,” Majhi asserted.