Over 5.4 Lakh Hectares Of Crops Damaged, 8 Dead As Heavy Rains Batter Maharashtra

Mumbai:Torrential rains across 17 districts in Maharashtra have caused widespread devastation, with 5,49,785 hectares of crops damaged and eight people killed in rain-related incidents on Tuesday alone.

Three others were injured, and over 1,000 residents, including 350 in Mumbai, have been evacuated to safer locations, according to officials from the Disaster Management Unit (DMU).

In Nanded district—among the worst-hit by cloudburst-induced flooding—the Indian Army has been deployed for rescue and relief operations. Crops on 2,59,789 hectares of land were damaged in the district. A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, its suburbs, Thane, Ratnagiri, the ghats of Pune and Nashik, and Chandrapur for the next 12 hours.

According to DMU officials, Four deaths occurred in Nanded after individuals were swept away in floodwaters. Mumbai, Raigad and Sindhudurg districts also saw one death each. Authorities evacuated 610 people in Thane district, 497 people in Palghar district and five people in Ratnagiri.

The Indian Army, in coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Civil Administration, continues to lead relief operations in the inundated Hasnaal village of Nanded. “80 per cent of Hasnaal remains submerged. Of five missing persons, four bodies have been recovered; one is still missing. Army teams are relocating families and have set up medical camps and food distribution points,” said the Southern Command in a post on X (formerly Twitter). So far, 178 people have received first aid, and over 450 residents have been served food as relief efforts continue.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to review the crop damage across the state. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reviewed the evolving situation from the State Disaster Management Cell in Mantralaya, while Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visited ground-zero locations in Mumbai, including the Mithi River, Krantinagar in Kurla, and Parksite in Vikhroli, which are prone to landslides.

Mr. Shinde said the Mithi River’s water level had risen to 3.9 meters, causing flooding in Krantinagar, prompting the BMC to evacuate 350 residents and provide food and shelter.

“Red and orange alerts have been issued across the state. I appeal to all ministers, public representatives, and party workers to actively help citizens in affected areas,” said Mr. Pawar.

According to preliminary data from the Commissionerate of Agriculture, major kharif crops such as black gram (udid), green gram (moong), soybean, maize (makka), pearl millet (bajra), cotton, and pigeon pea (toor) have suffered severe damage between August 14 and 17.