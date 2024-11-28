Over 4.79 lakh challans issued for improper parking in Delhi this year

New Delhi: Delhi Police has issued over 4.79 lakh challans this year for obstructive or improper parking, according to official data. Additionally, more than 10 lakh notices have been issued for the same offense as of November 22 this year, it said.

Between October 1 and November 22, the police issued 62,042 challans and over one lakh notices for improper parking. Each challan for improper parking carries a fine of Rs 500.

As part of their enforcement efforts, the police have also towed 1.73 lakh vehicles this year, with a towing fee of Rs 200 for two-wheelers and Rs 400 for cars and jeeps. Beyond parking violations, the police challenged 4,634 vehicles for failing to adhere to designated lanes, the data showed. The fine for this offense is Rs 1,000 for private cars and Rs 10,000 for commercial vehicles.