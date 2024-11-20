Over 31% Vote in Jharkhand; 18% in Maharashtra Till 11 AM

Voting is underway in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra, with significant voter participation reported in both states during the final phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections and the ongoing Maharashtra polls.

In Jharkhand, over 31% of eligible voters cast their ballots by 11 AM across 38 constituencies. This phase of the election is crucial for the ruling JMM-led INDIA alliance, which is hoping to retain power based on its welfare programs, while the opposition BJP is vying for control. In the first four hours of polling, the highest turnout was recorded in Pakur at 35.15%, with Ranchi following closely at 34.75%. Other districts, including Jamtara and Ramgarh, also saw strong participation. However, Bokaro recorded the lowest turnout at 27.72%​ and's election sees 528 candidates, including prominent figures like Chief Minister Hemant Soren, competing across 38 seats. Election authorities have ensured smooth voting, with 239 polling stations operated entirely by women and 22 managed by persons with disabilities . As of 1 enthusiasm is evident, with national leaders like Prime Minister Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and others urging citizens to cast their vote for a better future. In fact, Modi emphasized the importance of this "great festival of democracy," especially highlighting the significance of young voters.

Meanwh​ile in Maharashtra is also witnessing active voter engagement in its 288 constituencies. By 11 AM, the state recorded a voter turnout of 18.14%. Districts like Gadchiroli showed strong participation with 30% turnout, while Mumbai city reported a more moderate 15.78%. Constituencies like Colaba, Mahim, and Worli in Mumbai saw varied voter engagement, while areas like Bhandup in the suburban region had a notable 23.42% turnout.

In Maharashtra ​h-profile contests are shaping up, including those in the constituencies of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Shinde’s constituency, Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane, saw an 18.22% turnout, while Fadnavis's Nagpur South-West recorded 19.91%. Notably, the Baramati constituency, where NCP leader Ajit Pawar faces a challenge from his nephew, also saw a voter turnout of 18.81%.

With both states undergoin, the outcomes will influence political landscapes, making today’s voter turnout a key indicator of democratic engagement and the political future of these regions.