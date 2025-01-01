Over 25K Students from 200+ Schools, Colleges take scholarship test

In a groundbreaking initiative, Crack Academy has partnered with the Andhra Pradesh Government's Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) to conduct a mega scholarship test in the entire Kuppam Constituency. This initiative, part of Crack Academy’s CSR program, is aimed at identifying and nurturing academic talent from the region.

The scholarship test has witnessed participation from over 25,000 students across 200+ schools and colleges in Kuppam. Crack Academy will award scholarships to the top 100 performers, providing financial aid and access to premium courses designed to help students excel in their academic and professional journeys.

Neeraj Kansal, CEO and Founder of Crack Academy, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to join hands with the Andhra Pradesh Government for this transformative initiative. At Crack Academy, we firmly believe in providing equal opportunities to students from all backgrounds. Through this mega test, we aim to recognize the potential of young minds and equip them with the resources needed to achieve their dreams.”

He further highlighted the importance of fostering education in tier-2 and tier-3 regions, saying, “This collaboration is a step towards bridging the gap in access to quality education. We are proud to empower the students of Kuppam with scholarships and opportunities that will shape their future.”

The test has garnered significant interest, with registrations pouring in from schools and colleges across the constituency. The enthusiasm among students, parents, and educators reflects the value of such opportunities in rural and semi-urban regions.

Principals and educators from various schools applauded the efforts of Crack Academy and KADA. One the principals from a leading school in Kuppam, said, “This initiative is a game-changer for our students. Such programs not only identify talent but also encourage students to work harder and aim higher. We are grateful to Crack Academy for bringing this opportunity to our region.”

Students who qualify for the scholarship will receive comprehensive support, including access to Crack Academy’s flagship courses, worth over ₹50,000 per student. This will enable them to prepare for competitive exams and achieve their career aspirations.

The collaboration between Crack Academy and the Andhra Pradesh Government, represents a shared vision of transforming education in Kuppam. The mega test is expected to set a benchmark for similar initiatives across other constituencies, fostering an environment where every student has the chance to succeed. With this initiative, Crack Academy reaffirms its commitment to driving equitable education and creating avenues for students in underserved regions to unlock their full potential.