More than 16 kilograms of gold worth around Rs 20 crore were looted from a car by four unidentified persons in Juinagar MIDC area of Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.The incident took place on a service road on Thursday night, the Turbhe police station official added.

"The car was stopped by another four-wheeler, from which four persons got off and looted over 16 kilograms of gold with a market value of Rs 20 crore after assaulting those inside the car. The accused fled soon after. Teams from the Crime Branch and local police stations have been deployed to nab the accused," he said.

A case of robbery and other offences has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Turbhe police station, the official said. Further probe is underway, including into the antecedents of the gold, he added.