Over 1,400 male passengers held for travelling in women-only train compartments: ER

Kolkata: More than 1,400 male passengers were arrested by RPF in the Eastern Railway zone in October for travelling in train compartments designated for women, an official said on Saturday.

Urging male passengers not to travel in ladies' compartments or ladies' special trains, the official said that women passengers may dial 139 to get help from the railway authorities in case of any inconvenience.

The Railway Protection Force in the ER zone registered more than 1,200 cases and arrested over 1,400 male passengers for travelling in train compartments designated for women only, he said.

Among them, 262 passengers were arrested in Howrah division, 574 in Sealdah, 176 in Malda and 392 offenders in Asansol, the official said in a statement.

The penal measures will be initiated against offenders, including both fines and imprisonment, for boarding train compartments designated for women only.