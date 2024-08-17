Outpatient services halted across Warangal, Karimnagar Over Kolkata Rape-Murder

The doctors of both government and private hospitals, along with the members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Junior Doctors Association, boycotted the outpatient services for 24 hours, starting from 6 am onwards, condemning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata and demanding speedy justice for the victim’s kin in erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts on Saturday. Meanwhile, many patients from villages faced a lot of problems on account of the strike.The members of the IMA of Warangal unit took out a rally from the IMA hall present in front of the MGM hospital to the Kakatiya Medical College in Hanamkonda.The members of the IMA of Karimnagar unit staged a protest in front of the collectorate in Karimnagar, while the members of the JUDA staged a dharna in front of the MGM hospital, raising slogans and holding placards in their hands and demanding the government to punish the persons severely who indulged in the brutal incident that took place against a trainee doctor.The junior doctors working at KMC and MGM hospitals alleged that they were facing a lot of problems with no basic facilities in many government hospitals and discharging their duties under a panicked atmosphere.There is no proper security system and arrangements in the government hospitals, and there are few hostel buildings in the government medical college with which the junior doctors are forced to take houses for rent outside of the colleges. With poor roads in the college, several students studying in the medical college got hurt in accidents, they stated.On several occasions, the issue was brought to the attention of the officials of the MGM hospital and the college management of KMC, and they also submitted representations urging them to fulfil the demands of junior doctors, but the officials are cutting back, giving various reasons.If the officials will not fulfil the demands of junior doctors and provide tight security arrangements in the government hospitals and medical colleges, along with providing all kinds of basic facilities, to prevent Kolkata-like incidents, they will also stop emergency services, they warned.