Osmania University wins NTPC Electron Quiz southern regional round

Hyderabad: Osmania University triumphed in the southern regional round of the NTPC Electron Quiz, in the final held here on Tuesday. JNTU College of Engineering finished runners-up among 96 teams from 46 engineering and management colleges.

The final comprised six teams. The OU and JNTU College of Engineering will represent the southern region in the national round in New Delhi. The competition aims to encourage academic excellence and foster a spirit of intellectual competition among students.

The winning team from Osmania University walked away with a cash prize of ₹30,000, and the JNTU College of Engineering ₹20,000. The third-place team was awarded ₹10,000, and the remaining finalists each received ₹4,000 each.