Original form of Sambhal Mosque irretrievably lost says ASI

Constructed during the reign of Ibrahim Lodhi in the early 16th century, the Jama Masjid is considered an architectural relic of the Sultanate era. However, ASI officials noted that modifications, particularly in recent decades, have replaced key structural elements, including walls, domes, and minarets, with modern materials.

“The current structure no longer reflects the historic mosque’s authentic style, rendering it challenging to ascertain its original design,” the report stated. It emphasized that while the site holds historical significance, much of its architectural heritage has been compromised.

Local historians and conservationists have expressed concern over the loss, urging stricter measures to protect heritage structures from unregulated renovations. “Such alterations erase centuries of history. The mosque was a significant example of Sultanate architecture, and its transformation is a great cultural loss,” said a heritage expert.

The ASI’s findings have sparked a debate over the preservation of historical sites, with calls for improved enforcement of heritage conservation laws. Officials have suggested that a comprehensive survey and documentation of surviving elements could help reconstruct a semblance of the original design for academic purposes.

Meanwhile, community leaders have urged the government to provide support for restoring the mosque while respecting its religious importance. The incident underscores the broader challenge of balancing heritage conservation with contemporary needs.