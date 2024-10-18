Orchha’s dossier for World Heritage Status accepted by UNESCO

Bhopal: In a significant development for India's cultural heritage, the dossier prepared by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board for the nomination of Orchha's historic group of monuments to the UNESCO World Heritage List has been accepted by the central government. The recommendation for Orchha's inclusion in the prestigious list has been made for the year 2027-28. Shri Vishal V. Sharma, Indian Ambassador to UNESCO formally submitted the dossier to Shri Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre. Orchha will become the only state-protected World Heritage Site in India, after official declaration by UNESCO.



Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture and Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav relentless efforts are taken towards preserving our historical heritage and providing world-class facilities for tourists. Expressing happiness on UNESCO's acceptance of the dossier, PS Shri Shukla said that this is a proud achievement for the state's cultural and historical heritage. Orchha is renowned for its unique architectural style and rich historical significance. The historical city is set to gain global recognition with its inclusion in the World Heritage List. Orchha will undoubtedly become a major attraction for international tourists.

It is noteworthy that every year the Central Government recommends to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to nominate one heritage of the country in the UNESCO World Heritage List. M.P. At present, the temple complex of Khajuraho, the stupas of Sanchi and the rock shelters of Bhimbetka are nominated in the World Heritage List. 14 sites of the state are included in the UNESCO World Heritage list. Khajuraho temple group, Bhimbetka caves and Sanchi Stupa are included in the permanent list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. UNESCO's tentative list includes Gwalior Fort, Khuni Bhandara of Burhanpur, rock art sites of Chambal Valley, Bhojeshwar Mahadev Temple of Bhojpur, Gond monuments of Ramnagar in Mandla, historical group of Dhamnar, group of monuments in Mandu, historical group of Orchha, Narmada. The valley includes Bhedaghat-Lametaghat, Satpura Tiger Reserve and Chanderi.









Success attained after five years journey





The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board had prepared proposals for the inclusion of Orchha and Bhedaghat in UNESCO's Tentative List in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The Archaeological Survey of India forwarded these proposals to UNESCO following a rigorous evaluation process. The Tourism Board prepared detailed dossiers for Orchha, Mandu, and Bhedaghat in collaboration with expert organizations subsequent to this.

Global Recognition for India's Heritage



Indian Ambassador Vishal V. Sharma said "It is a great honour to submit the nomination dossier for Orchha's historic group of monuments for consideration at the 2027-2028 session of the World Heritage Committee". He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, the Archaeological Survey of India, and the Madhya Pradesh government for their coordinated efforts.













"Indian Ambassador Vishal V. Sharma, while handing over the dossier to Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre Shri Lazare Eloundou Assomo said, it was a great honour to present the nomination dossier for the historic group of monuments in Orchha for consideration at the World Heritage Committee's 2027-2028 meeting. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the Archaeological Survey of India, the Madhya Pradesh State Government, and their officials for their excellent coordination and timely submission of the nomination dossier. Shri Sharma stated that the historic group of monuments in Orchha showcases India's rich cultural and architectural heritage. We hope to contribute to the shared heritage of humanity and promote global recognition of its unique cultural significance by submitting the nomination dossier for Orchha. He appreciated UNESCO and expressed hope that the World Heritage Committee would consider the Orchha dossier favorably.

Orchha's Unique Heritage

Orchha is renowned for its Bundela architecture exemplified by majestic palaces, temples, and forts. The Jahangir Mahal, Raja Ram Temple, Chaturbhuj Temple, and the Orchha Fort complex are some of the prominent landmarks. The town's location on the banks of the Betwa River adds to its natural beauty and spiritual significance.



Benefits of UNESCO Recognition



• Orchha will gain global recognition as a significant cultural and historical site.

• It will attract a larger number of domestic and international tourists and this boost in tourism will stimulate the local economy.

• Tourism development will create new employment opportunities for the local community.

• Orchha will receive support from international organizations for conservation and development.

• Local crafts and cultural products will gain wider recognition.

• Orchha will become a hub for research and academic studies.

• UNESCO recognition will promote sustainable and eco-friendly tourism.