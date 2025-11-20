Opposition Targets Shinde, Ask Him To Quit Government

Mumbai: A day after the Shiv Sena cabinet ministers skipped the Cabinet meeting, Shiv Sena chief and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday went to New Delhi to meet Union home minister Amit Shah and raised his concerns over the poaching of the Shiv Sena office bearers and former corporators by the BJP. A source said that the duo held discussion for nearly 45 minutes over the ongoing political developments in the state. Mr Shinde has reportedly apprised Mr Shah about the Shiv Sena’s grievances and expressed his displeasure on how his party has been cornered by the state BJP leadership.

The development comes a day after the BJP and the Shiv Sena had decided to not induct each other’s people. In view of ongoing local bodies election and upcoming Municipal Corporations elections, the BJP had recently inducted several former corporators, office-bearers, and key leaders from the Shiv Sena in the KDMC and various other districts in the state. This caused unrest in the Shiv Sena. According to the BJP, the poaching was first started by Shiv Sena in the UMC.

A close aide of Mr. Shinde said that the party chief has apprised the central BJP leadership about “improper treatment” to the alliance partners. “We are being cornered in state politics. It is not tolerable. Therefore, we have approached the BJP high command,” he said.

A Shiv Sena leader said that Mr. Shinde also raised concern about the working style of state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan. He also claimed that after the victory in the Assembly elections 2024, the current political situation is highly conducive for the alliance. However, some leaders are attempting to disturb this atmosphere, which is giving advantage to the opposition.

“Certain BJP leaders are pursuing their personal agendas and it is important to ensure that this does not continue. Mahayuti leaders must refrain from attacking each other,” the Shiv Sena leader said.