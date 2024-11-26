Opposition sharpens swords to attack ruling BJP during Odisha Assembly Winter Session

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Legislative Assembly is set to begin its winter session on Tuesday, with 30 working days scheduled until December 31.



Ahead of the session, an all-party meeting chaired by Speaker Surama Padhy took place on Monday to set the agenda. Major political parties, including the ruling BJP and the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress, also held separate strategy meetings to finalise their approaches for the session.

The Opposition has vowed to hold the BJP government accountable for various issues, including the tragic deaths of four individuals in Kandhamal district, reportedly due to mango kernel consumption—a consequence of alleged disruptions in the public food distribution system. Other contentious topics include the alarming rise in sexual violence against women and minors and accusations of political misuse of police forces.

BJD leader Pramila Mallick criticised the BJP, stating: “Since coming to power, this government has failed to protect women and children while neglecting essential food distribution schemes. We cannot overlook the loss of four precious lives in Kandhamal, which reflects their administrative failure.”

Echoing similar concerns, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ramachandra Kadam declared that the party would emphasize the Kandhamal food crisis and the state’s deteriorating law and order situation during the session. “The BJP government, led by Mohan Charan Majhi, has disappointed the people of Odisha. From ration delays forcing individuals to eat mango kernels to the escalating threat to women’s safety, this government has failed to deliver. We will demand answers on these pressing matters,” he said.

The BJP, on its part, is expected to defend its record by highlighting developmental initiatives and welfare programs, setting the stage for a fiery winter session. The assembly debates promise to be intense, with both sides preparing for robust arguments on governance, accountability, and public welfare.

According to Prasanna Mohanty, an analyst, the opposition’s focus on issues like food security and safety signals a strategic shift, aiming to resonate with public concerns while questioning the BJP’s administrative credibility.�