Opposition Protests Over Delay In LoP Appointment In Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai: The opposition ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Maharashtra Assembly over the delay in appointment of the Leader of Opposition. After the walkout, members of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) protested on the stairs of Vidhan Bhavan. No opposition party in Maharashtra has won minimum 10 per cent of the Assembly seats to get the LoP post and therefore the decision depends on Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav, whose name has been given to the speaker for appointment as the leader of opposition, lamented the delay in a decision on the matter. Raising the issue at the start of the Question Hour, Mr. Jadhav criticised the government for not making the LoP appointment despite repeated joint representations from the Opposition. He pointed out that the constitutional post of LoP is vacant even as the state legislature is felicitating the Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai. The CJI was felicitated by the state legislature on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaker Narwekar said he would make a decision soon. However, Mr. Jadhav continued with this demand and was joined by other opposition leaders demanding that the appointment of the LoP should not be further delayed.

Congress leader and former LoP Vijay Wadettiwar said, “Keeping the post of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly vacant is not in line with the traditions and practices of the legislature.”

Supporting Mr. Jadhav and Mr. Wadettiwar, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil also demanded an immediate decision on the appointment of the Leader of Opposition.

Mr. Narwekar said that it took more than three months for the Shiv Sena (UBT) to submit a letter seeking Mr. Jadhav’s appointment as the LoP and it doesn’t matter if he takes a little time to decide on it. The elections were held in November 2024 and the Shiv Sena (UBT) formally recommended Mr. Jadhav’s name for the LoP in March 2025. Before that, there were also discussions among the MVA allies about rotating the post among Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) for 18 months each. The Speaker reiterated that he will take a decision soon and his decision will be final.

Not satisfied with the Speaker’s assurance, the opposition members staged a walkout and subsequently staged a sit-in protest on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan, raising slogans demanding the prompt appointment of the Leader of Opposition.

Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged as the largest party among the Opposition by winning 20 seats in the election held last year. As per convention, an Opposition party needs to hold at least 10 per cent of the total Assembly seats (28 out of 288) to stake a claim to the LoP post. However, there is no legal provision or constitutional mandate specifying the 10 per cent requirement.