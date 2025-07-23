Opposition Probes Reasons for V-P Exit, Government Downplays

New Delhi: The shock resignation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday night continued to send ripples in the corridors of power, but the Centre sought to underplay the development. The abrupt nature of Dhankhar’s resignation and its swift acceptance led many in the Opposition to speculate "far deeper" reasons than the health issues cited by him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him good health and said he got many opportunities to serve the country in various capacities. “Wishing him good health," Modi posted on X.

The gazette notification of Dhankhar's resignation tendered by him in a letter to President Droupadi Murmu on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament was, meanwhile, issued by the Union home ministry formally marking his exit from the second highest constitutional office.

Following the exit of Dhankhar, 74, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh chaired the proceedings of the morning session. Harivansh also called on President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to sources, Modi held a meeting with senior Cabinet ministers to discuss the development.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also held a meeting with senior ministers, including Amit Shah, S. Jaishankar, J.P. Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Dhankhar resigned, citing health reasons. The Opposition, however, indicated that there were "far deeper reasons" behind the sudden move.

Before the resignation, on Monday, Dhankhar had informed the Upper House that he had received a notice for a motion to remove Justice Yashwant Varma, who is embroiled in an alleged corruption case, from 63 Opposition MPs.

It has been learnt that the Opposition's notice to remove Justice Varma went against the government's plan to marshal a bipartisan motion for Justice Varma's removal in the Lok Sabha and not in the Upper House. The move was made more embarrassing for the ruling alliance by the fact that it was an entirely Opposition-sponsored exercise.

Sources say that senior government ministers swung into action by getting many Rajya Sabha MPs of the BJP and its allies to put their signatures on a document which some members said was for a similar notice to ensure that Opposition members alone were not behind the exercise in the Upper House.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Union ministers J.P. Nadda and Kiren Rijiju had skipped the meeting of the business advisory committee of the Rajya Sabha called by Dhankhar on Monday.

"Yesterday (Monday), Mr Dhankhar chaired the business advisory committee of the Rajya Sabha at 12.30 pm. It was attended by most members, including Leader of the House J.P. Nadda and minister of parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju. After some discussion, the BAC decided to meet again at 4.30 pm," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader further said: "At 4.30 pm, the BAC reassembled under the chairmanship of Mr Dhankhar. It waited for Mr Nadda and Mr Rijiju to arrive. They never came. Mr Dhankhar was not personally informed that the two senior ministers were not attending. Rightly he took umbrage and rescheduled the BAC for today (Tuesday) at 1 pm (sic)."

"So something very serious happened on Monday between 1 pm and 4:30 pm to account for the deliberate absence of Mr Nadda and Mr Rijiju from the second BAC," Ramesh added.

Nadda, on Tuesday, clarified that Dhankhar’s office was informed that he and Rijiju would not attend the meeting on Monday evening.

Nadda’s clarification came after Congress leader Ramesh raised questions over the absence of the Leader of the Rajya Sabha and Rijiju at the BAC meeting.

The Congress on Tuesday claimed the reasons behind Dhankhar's resignation are "far deeper" than the health issues cited by him.

Ramesh claimed Mr Dhankhar "took umbrage" as Nadda and Rijiju skipped the BAC meeting.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha said that Dhankhar's resignation was quite unexpected. Congress general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal said that the government has to clarify why Dhankhar resigned.

Rajya Sabha was on Tuesday about the ministry of home affairs' notification regarding the resignation of Dhankhar, with immediate effect. Soon after the House met for the Question Hour at noon, Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the chair, informed members about the notification.

Soon after the House met in the morning, Harivansh said that further constitutional process concerning vacancy in the office of Vice-President of India will be communicated as and when received.

Later in the day, the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman called on the President. The Rashtrapati Bhavan also shared a picture of the meeting on X. Dhankhar assumed office in August 2022. His tenure was till August 2027.