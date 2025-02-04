Opposition MPs seek discussion on Maha Kumbh

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Monday walked out of the Rajya Sabha after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not accept their demand for an immediate discussion on alleged mismanagement at the ongoing Maha Kumbh where a stampede led to several people being killed last week.

After his opening statement, Mr Dhankhar said he has received nine notices under Rule 267 for suspending the listed business of the day and taking up issues mentioned in the notices, including a discussion on Maha Kumbh matter.

Pramod Tiwari and Digvijay Singh of the Congress, Sagarika Ghose of Trinamul, Javed Ali and Ramji Lal Suman of the Samajwadi Party and John Brittas of the CPI had given notices demanding a discussion on the Maha Kumbh issue.

The other notices related to “accelerating incidents of disrespect towards the Constitution and B.R. Ambedkar” and “discriminatory and casteist statements made by the Union minister of state of petroleum and natural gas.”

Citing his earlier rulings regarding notices under Rule 267, Mr Dhankhar did not approve the notices and went ahead with the scheduled Zero Hour during which members raise issues with the Chair’s permission.

The rejection of the notices led to vociferous protests by the Opposition party MPs, including those from the Congress, SP, DMK, AAP, RJD, CPI and CPM, in the morning session.

Several MPs raised slogans in their effort to highlight the stampede at Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya in which at least 30 people were killed. They then staged a walkout. The House continued with Zero Hour mentions.

Later, while participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s speech, the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge paid tributes to “thousands” who died in the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede, triggering an uproar from the treasury benches even as Mr Dhankhar asked him to retract the statement.

Mr Kharge was quick to add that “this is my estimate (and) if this is not right, you (the government) should tell what is the truth”. He said he was ready to be corrected.

“I did not say ‘thousands’ to blame anyone. But how many people died, give that information at least. I will apologise if I am wrong. They should give figures of how many died, how many are missing,” he said.