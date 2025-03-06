Opposition moves no-confidence motion against Legislative Council deputy chairman

Mumbai:The opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against Dr. Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The motion was signed by 12 MLCs including Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve. It is expected to be tabled in the House within the next 14 days.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the opposition is expecting that this motion would be discussed in the ongoing budget session only. He said that Ms Gorhe should have been disqualified much before for the defection.



The development comes in the backdrop of the recent controversial allegations by Ms Gorhe on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray that he used to give one political post for two Mercedes cars. During a session in Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, Ms Gorhe had alleged that when she was in undivided Shiv Sena, it was practice that one can get political post by gifting two Mercedes cars to the Thackeray family. Her statement had invited sharp reaction from Shiv Sena (UBT) which had staged a protest against her across the state.



Mr Danve on Wednesday moved the no-confidence motion and submitted the letter regarding it to the secretariat of state legislature and chairman of the Legislative Council. The motion was signed by Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap, Abhijeet Wanjari, Rajesh Rathod, NCP (SP) members Shashikant Shinde and Eknath Khadse and SS(UBT) members Anil Parab, Sunil Shinde, J. M. Abhyankar, Milind Narvekar and Sachin Ahir.



“Deputy Chairman of Maharashtra legislative council Neelam Gorhe has lost the confidence of the House and so she should be removed from the post of Deputy Chairman.” reads Danve's letter submitted to the state legislature secretariat and the office of Chairman.



A senior official from the state legislature told this newspaper that the no-confidence motion will be brought before the House after 14 days. “If the motion is supported by 1/10 members of the present in the Upper House, it will come for the discussion within seven days for the discussion,” said the senior official, requesting anonymity.



Speaking with the reporters in Vidhan Bhavan, Mr. Thackeray, who is also a member of the Legislative Council, said that the motion should have been brought much before.



Dr. Gorhe had left the Thackeray faction and joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in July 2023. Following this, the Shiv Sena (UBT) had moved a disqualification motion against her during the monsoon session in July 2023. They had demanded her removal from the post for switching loyalties.