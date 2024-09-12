Opposition blames Cong govt in Karnataka over violence during religious procession

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Thursday blamed the Siddaramaiah-led government for the 'collapse' of law and order in the state and alleged that the attack on the Ganesh idol procession in Mandya district is a direct fallout of 'appeasement politics'.

His reaction came a day after violent clashes broke out between two groups during Ganesh idol procession in Nagamangala town of Mandya.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Ashoka alleged that stones were hurled, swords brandished and crude bombs were thrown at Ganesh Visarjan Procession. Are we living in Karnataka or the Taliban?

"Emboldened by the appeasement politics of @INCKarnataka Govt, a violent Muslim mob brutally attacked the Ganesh Visarjan Procession Nagamangala last night," he alleged.

"After Pakistan Zindabad slogans raised in Vidhan Soudha and bomb blast in Rameshwaram Cafe, this yet another glaring example of how Congress govt has let the anti-national elements capture the state leading to complete collapse of law and order," he said.

According to him, the attack on the Ganesh Visarjan procession and assault on Hindus is a direct fallout of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's "dangerous game of appeasement politics which has emboldened anti-national elements and tukde tukde gang."

"Congress Govt will pay a huge price for this attack on Hindus," he warned and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah in his post.

According to police, an argument broke out between two groups when the idol procession by devotees from Badarikoppalu village reached a place of worship and some miscreants threw stones.

Following the clashes between the two groups, a few shops were vandalised and vehicles were set on fire.

The situation is now under control and additional police forces have also been deployed in the violence-hit town, police said.

Prohibitory orders have also been clamped in the area till September 14 as a precautionary measure, police said, adding that 46 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.