Oppn determined to protect rights of Jharkhand people: Rahul

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi greeted people of Jharkhand on the state's foundation day on Friday and said the INDIA bloc is always determined to protect their culture and rights."Hearty greetings to all the people of Jharkhand on the foundation day of Jharkhand, which has abundant natural, cultural and mineral wealth," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X.









INDIA bloc is always determined to protect the culture and rights of the people of Jharkhand, the former Congress chief said. "Respectful tributes to the tribal great hero, Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji on his birth anniversary. His struggle for tribal identity and his sacrifice to protect water, forest and land will always inspire us," Gandhi said.

