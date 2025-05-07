Operation Sindoor: Who Are Vyomika Singh & Sofiya Qureshi

The decision to have two women lead the media briefing is laden with meaning: it underscores India’s resolve to counter terrorism firmly, pays homage to the widows of those slain in terror strikes, and sends a clear message of unity, strength, and communal harmony.

WHO ARE THESE OFFICERS?

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, an officer of the Indian Army's Corps of Signals, holds a trailblazing legacy. At just 35, she became the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army contingent at a multinational military exercise. The historic occasion was Exercise Force 18 in 2016, the largest foreign military exercise hosted by India, which saw participation from 18 countries including China, the U.S., Russia, Japan, and ASEAN nations.

She stood out as the only woman among the delegation leaders, a testament to her operational excellence and leadership. Beyond field commands, Col Qureshi has extensive experience in international peacekeeping. She served as a UN military observer in Congo in 2006 and has remained associated with peacekeeping missions since 2010, contributing significantly to India’s global peace efforts.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh is a senior officer in the Indian Air Force, known for her strategic operations expertise and her role in mission planning and defence communications. She has represented the IAF at key defence forums and has served in high-pressure operational roles, reflecting the evolving role of women in India’s armed forces.

Together, their presence at the press briefing not only highlights India’s military readiness but also serves as a bold affirmation of gender equity in the defence sector.