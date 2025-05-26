Operation Sindoor Sent Message to Not Just Pakistan, but Entire World: Amit Shah

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Operation Sindoor has sent a clear message to the world that India will not tolerate any threat to its armed forces, citizens or borders, and anyone who does so will face severe consequences.

“Operation Sindoor has sent the message to not just Pakistan but also the world that no one can mess with our armed forces, people and borders. Else, the perpetrators will have to face consequences,” Shah said during a rally at Nanded in Maharashtra.

Recalling a series of retaliatory measures undertaken by India in response to cross-border terrorism, Shah said, “They attacked us in Uri and we retaliated with a surgical strike. They attacked us in Pulwama and we carried out an airstrike. And then, when terrorists targeted Pahalgam, we launched Operation Sindoor, which destroyed their terror hotspots.”

Shah said that the Indian military destroyed nine terror camps within 22 minutes during Operation Sindoor, while the country’s air defence shield successfully blocked incoming missiles and drones.

“Prime Minister Modi had already made it clear that those responsible would not be spared. He stated that no matter where they hide, we will find them and eliminate them,” he added.

The union home minister also took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT), saying that had (late Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray been alive, he would have wholeheartedly supported the Operation Sindoor.

“Balasaheb Thackeray would have been proud of the decisive actions taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He would have given his blessing for these operations that protect the security of our nation,” Shah stated.

Earlier, Shah laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), a major step in advancing forensic education in Maharashtra and Swasti Niwas, a residential facility for cancer patients and caregivers at the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur.

Shah said that India’s health infrastructure has undergone a huge transformation under the Narendra Modi-led government. “The budget for the health sector is Rs 1.35 lakh crore under PM Modi, while it was Rs 37,000 crore under the Manmohan Singh government. Moreover, 23 All Indian Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have now been approved compared to seven set up after Independence," the Union minister said.