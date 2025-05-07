Operation Sindoor: PM Modi Cancells Three-Nation Europe Visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his planned visit to Europe in the aftermath of ‘Operation Sindoor’, strikes by the Indian Air Force targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The three-nation tour, which included Croatia, Norway, and the Netherlands, was scheduled for mid-May.

Though no official reason has been provided, the cancellation comes amid heightened regional tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians, according to reports.

The Prime Minister has also called off the plans to attend Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9.